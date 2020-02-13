|
|
Sydell Seiden
January 14, 1921 - January 22, 2020
Sydell Seiden (Parets) of Monroe Township, NJ died on January 22, 2020 after a brief illness. She had just celebrated her 99th birthday. Syd was the beloved mother to Lisa (Tim Owens), Jane (James Barszcz), and Peggy (Peter Bachman), and beloved grandmother to Cady Owens, Jake Barszcz, Holly Barszcz, Zoe Bachman, and Phoebe Bachman. She was predeceased by her husband Milton; sisters Charlotte Levine and Arlene Parets; and her brother, Albert Parets.
Syd grew up in Jersey City where she attended Dickinson High School. She earned her nursing degree at New Jersey State Teachers College and obtained her Masters in Public Health at Columbia University. In 1946, Sydell married Milton F. Seiden of New Brunswick.
Syd worked briefly as a public health nurse, and later as a school nurse in East Brunswick, NJ, for many years.
She volunteered for many organizations, including Elijah's Promise Soup Kitchen, HomeFront NJ, the League of Women Voters, the National Council of Jewish Women, and Planned Parenthood of NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Homefront NJ, Elijah's Promise Soup Kitchen, or Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey.
A memorial service will be held at Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple in New Brunswick, NJ on March 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020