Sylvia DeVictoria
A loving sister and aunt, Sylvia Maria DeVictoria passed away on May 7, 2020, at The Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches in Florida. She was a resident of Fort Pierce, Florida. She was born in New York City and was the daughter of the late, Joseph and Josephine DeVictoria. She spent most of her life in the New York-New Jersey Area. She retired to Florida fourteen years ago. Sylvia was dedicated to the Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing her piano and listening to music, especially Elvis Presley. She was also very fond of her cats. She was always a good and helpful friend to all who knew her, and she prayed for everyone she knew.
She graduated from Norwalk High School, Connecticut and went to Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing. She also received a master's degree in psychology from NJCU. She enjoyed being a nurse and finished her career working as a visiting nurse. She then took care of our mother and grandmother, Josephine, who had suffered from Alzheimer's for several years. We are forever grateful for that.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Hansen, and her husband, Howard; her brother, Joseph DeVictoria, and his wife, Grace; her aunt, Amie Jean; her nieces, Stefanie Wallner and Johanna Hansen; her nephews, Markus DeVictoria, Thomas DeVictoria and his wife, Tina, and Vincent DeVictoria. She was also a great aunt to Logan Hockenbury, Connor Hockenbury, Fiona Wallner, Alexander, Isabella, Maximus and Luke DeVictoria; and was loved by many cousins and devoted friends.
Syliva had contracted Covid-19 virus in early April of 2020. Against all odds and the grim diagnose of the medical staff, she defeated the virus, was taken off the ventilator, and tested negative. It showed how strong of a spirit and soul she was. The family was able to talk to her and express their love. Unfortunately, her body was too weak for a full recovery and a few weeks later she passed away peacefully and entered the gates of heaven. In those few days, Sylvia was able to say goodbye and give peace to the family. She will always be our guardian angel, and we will continue to send her prayers just as she has always done for us. Sylvia was a very strong woman with a very pure heart. She is finally at peace in heaven.
Due to the current temporary regulations in our state and nation, a private graveside service was held May 20, 2020 at Princeton Memorial Park, Robbinsville, NJ under the direction of Saul Colonial Home, Hamilton Square, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 24 to May 25, 2020