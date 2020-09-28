Sylvia Wiater
South Amboy - Sylvia Wiater (Nee: Pafinty) 87 of South Amboy, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Sylvia was born in Perth Amboy, and lived most of her life in South Amboy. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society, and worked for E.I. Dupont years ago. She married the love of her life, started a family and was a stay at home mom.
She is predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Bertha Pafinty, her sisters Dorothy Chorpita and Helen Gomolka.
Sylvia is survived by her loving husband Matthew of 62 years, their loving children Lynn Fancher, her husband Don, Matt Wiater, his wife Denise, Jim Wiater and Jill DeRobertis, her cherished grandchildren Ashley, D.J., Michael, his wife Kristen, Scott, Matthew, his wife Lisa, Kevin, Kaci, Nikki and Samantha, her husband Jason. Adored great grandmother to Michael and Wesley. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2pm to 4 pm and from 6 pm to 8 pm, with a catholic prayer service hosted by the Sacred Heart Rosary Society at 3 pm.
Funeral Mass 10 am on Thursday, Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy, burial will follow to St. Mary's of Ostrabrama Cemetery, East Brunswick.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Sylvia's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or American Diabetes Association
.