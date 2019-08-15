|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Talia Salzano
02/14/1996 - 08/15/2015
It was one of those perfect idyllic summer nights. We got out of seeing the movie called 'The Gift."The ride home we had the windows completely rolled down in our 95 Bronco,warm summer air rushing in,not a cloud in the sky,stars everywhere. It was are last one on one conversation my daughter and I had. She said to me."Dad,I wanna go to a music festival."(she never been to one.)"Let's go to one," she said.I was all for it. The following day she passed away,On August 15th.It also was the anniversary of the first day of Woodstock Music Festival.One of her songs she listen to was I'd Love To Change The World by Ten Years After.There's always been an uneasiness on this date for me,especially since it's Woodstocks 50th anniversary.The relevance of this is that she must have seen one awesome show up there in Heaven.
Love & Peace, Dad
Robert Salzano
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019