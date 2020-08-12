Tekla P. Zarzyczny
Perth Amboy - Tekla P. Zarzyczny, 78 of Perth Amboy, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Roosevelt Care Center, Old Bridge.
Tekla was born in Rahway, and was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. She was employed by Access Electrical contractors, Perth Amboy as the Office Manager for 20 years. She was a parishioner of Saint John Paul II Parish at St. Stephens Church and Past President of the Rosary Society.
Tekla is preceded in death by her beloved parents Andrew Zarzyczny and Elizabeth (nee) Rumierz and her brother Edward Zarzycyny.
She is survived by her cherished sister Rose Ann Tucker; adored aunt of Peter Tucker, Edward and Brian Zarzyczny and Alicia Wisenfelder
We begin to leave on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery. Visiting is on Friday from 9 - 11am. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation to the Cancer Research Institute be made in memory of Tekla. cancerresearch.org