Tennie B. Green
Somerset - Tennie B. Green, 102, April 21, 2020 at Stein Nursing Home in Somerset, New Jersey. Funeral services were held virtually, On Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick, followed by interment at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.
Mrs. Green was born on August 13, 1917 in Tishabee, Alabama to Georgiana and Ellison Dallas. She married Tillman Green Jr. on November 23, 1942. The couple moved to New Jersey after Tillman enlisted in the army. Mrs. Green was a hard worker all her life. She was a dedicated employee of Bristol Myers Squibb for many, many years. Mrs. Green was a matriarch, she loved people and had a special impact on so many lives. She loved to garden, go fishing and watch a western movies. She was a great storyteller and made friends wherever she went. Mrs. Green was the oldest living member of first Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens. She will be lovingly missed by all.
Mrs. Green is Survived by her only granddaughter Khalilah Tucknall of Stratford, CT.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 10 to May 11, 2020