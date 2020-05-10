Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Resources
More Obituaries for Tennie Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tennie B. Green


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tennie B. Green Obituary
Tennie B. Green

Somerset - Tennie B. Green, 102, April 21, 2020 at Stein Nursing Home in Somerset, New Jersey. Funeral services were held virtually, On Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick, followed by interment at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

Mrs. Green was born on August 13, 1917 in Tishabee, Alabama to Georgiana and Ellison Dallas. She married Tillman Green Jr. on November 23, 1942. The couple moved to New Jersey after Tillman enlisted in the army. Mrs. Green was a hard worker all her life. She was a dedicated employee of Bristol Myers Squibb for many, many years. Mrs. Green was a matriarch, she loved people and had a special impact on so many lives. She loved to garden, go fishing and watch a western movies. She was a great storyteller and made friends wherever she went. Mrs. Green was the oldest living member of first Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens. She will be lovingly missed by all.

Mrs. Green is Survived by her only granddaughter Khalilah Tucknall of Stratford, CT.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -