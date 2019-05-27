|
Teresa Balicki
South Amboy - Teresa Balicki (Nee: Banach) 91 of South Amboy entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Teresa was a beautiful spirited person who was born in Poland and emigrated to America in 1963 with her husband and children. She was adored by her community for always being there when you needed a hand. Teresa like other traditional polish women enjoyed most of all feeding everyone. Her pierogies and soups will never and can never be duplicated. In her later years she would go on vacations with her daughter, cruising was her fondest. She will be deeply missed by many, and for those who knew her, "You are a pain the A**".
She is survived by her loving daughter Bogumila Franklin and son Andrezej Balicki. Teresa was the cherished grandmother to Jan William Clark, his wife Michele and adored great grandmother to Zachary and Max Clark.
Teresa is predeceased by her mother Victoria, beloved husband Jan and sister Barbara.
Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 4pm to 7pm, and from 9am on the following morning, Thursday, May 30, at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 before a 10am funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin section of Sayreville. For more information, to give condolences or send a tribute please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 27, 2019