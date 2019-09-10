|
Teresa Kleinmeyer
Hillsborough - Teresa Kleinmeyer, 75, passed away on September 6, 2019 at Foothill Acres Nursing Home in Hillsborough, NJ. Teresa was born in Bound Brook to the late Augusta and Antoinette Gelardi. She resided in Middlesex for over 21 years before moving to Hillsborough and Watchung, NJ. Teresa was the proud co-owner of the family owned Somerville Fish Market. In her spare time, Teresa enjoyed spending time with her loving family and friends.
She is predeceased by her brother, Gus Gelardi.
Teresa leaves behind her daughters, Janine Rizzon and her husband, Andre, step-grandson Gage Rizzon and his wife and daughter. Daughter, Jill Kleinmeyer and a brother, Bruce Gleardi. As well as many nieces, a nephew, great nieces and great nephews.
Visiting hours will be held from 1:00-4:00PM, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home with a 3:30PM funeral service. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , https://www.alz.org/nj, the National MS Society or .
Published in Courier News on Sept. 10, 2019