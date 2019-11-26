|
Terrasina F. Wilson
Woodbridge - Terrasina F. Wilson (Mastres) 73 of Woodbridge passed away Tuesday November 26th at Hackensack Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Cardiff Wales,Terrasina resided in Woodbridge for many years. She was a homemaker and loved nothing more then spending her time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of fifty years Jamie Wilson, children Tracy Scheff and her husband Corey, David Wilson and his wife Anne Marie, three sisters Sylvia Faas, Sandra Aliprantis, Sherry Ann Masters, and her cherished grandchildren Kyle, Rachel, Luke and Liam.
Visitation will be Friday November 29th 2pm to 6pm at the CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME 625 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading, followed by private cremation.
In lieu of flowers donations are asked to be made to the Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital, 200 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019