Terri Ann Farriella
Terri Ann Farriella

New Brunswick - Terri Ann Farriella, 55, of New Brunswick, passed away on Friday July 17, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Edison, she was a lifelong resident of New Brunswick. She worked in kitchen and bath design sales for Jack Dolan and Sons Inc. in Somerset.

Terri was predeceased by her husband Frank Farriella. She is survived by her daughters, Briana and Sophia Farriella; parents, Frank Yock and Peggie Czachowski; and her brothers, Chris and Craig Yock.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 12-2PM and 4-6PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with the funeral expenses at https://gf.me/u/yhmcjb




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick - New Brunswick
JUL
25
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick - New Brunswick
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-4040
