Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church
Sayreville, NJ
Tessie Kuchta Kwiatkowsky

Tessie Kuchta Kwiatkowsky, age 97, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her home. Born in Sayreville, she was a lifelong borough resident.

Before her retirement, Tessie worked as a seamstress for many years. She was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville and a member of the Sayreville Seniors.

She is predeceased by her husband Benjamin, her brothers Sigmund, Adolph and Steve Kuchta and her sisters Josephine Zalewski and Elizabeth Kukulski.

Surviving are her daughter Gloria Ross and her husband Paul, her son Allen, her grandchildren Cheryl and Ken, her great-grandchildren Rivers and Brady, her sister Bernadine Kapica, her brother Joseph Kuchta and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Friday 11 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville with a burial to follow at St. Stan's Cemetery in Sayreville.

Funeral Services have been entrusted to the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main Street, Sayreville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Tessie's name to the Sayreville Emergency Squad.

Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
