|
|
Thaddeus "Ted" J. Kowal
Bridgewater - Thaddeus "Ted" J. Kowal, 83, died peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. One of four children, Ted was the son of the late Stanley and Mary Kowal. He was born in Manville and was a life long resident of Bridgewater. Ted was a US Army Korean War Veteran. He worked as a sheet metal fabricator for Davis Standard in Somerville for 25 years retiring in 1999. He enjoyed listening to polka music and taking long weekend trips down the shore with his family. Ted was a faithful communicant of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 57 years, Valerie (Koterba) Kowal; sons, Matthew Kowal and wife, Melanie of Bridgewater, Mark Kowal of Bridgewater; daughters, Patricia Sawka and husband, Daniel of Middlesex, Sharon Nerger of Flemington, Diane Wizemann and husband Michael of Bridgewater; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great- grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will begin 9 AM with a prayer on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a 10 AM Mass at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 24, 2019