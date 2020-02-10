|
|
Thaddeus W. Galgan
Piscataway - Thaddeus W. Galgan, 87, passed away at his home with his loving and devoted brother at his side on February 9, 2020. Born in New York City to the late Walter and Wanda (Terlecki) Galgan, Teddy moved to Piscataway in 1954.
In 1988, he retired from the United States Postal Service where he worked as a letter carrier for the township of Piscataway. Prior to, he worked for Schacht Steel in Hillside where he was a layer out of blueprints.
Teddy loved sports, enjoyed model railroad, especially his mini display at his home and liked to travel. He was a great woodworker who was very talented with his hands and was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Roman Catholic Church in Piscataway.
Predeceased by his parents and his brother Edward, Teddy is survived by his brother Daniel J. Galgan of Piscataway.
Visitation will be held at Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Family and friends are invited to gather directly at St. Frances Cabrini Church on Thursday, February 13, 2020 for an 11:30 am funeral mass.
Teddy will be laid to rest in the family plot of Resurrection Burial Park. Please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020