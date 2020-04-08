|
Thelma D. (nee Winn) Gattone
Somerville - Thelma D. (nee Winn) Gattone, 90 entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Bridgeway Care & Rehabilitation Center, Bridgewater, NJ. Born in Plainfield, NJ, daughter of George and Julia (nee Conger) Winn she resided in Raritan, Somerville and Manville.
Thelma enjoyed movies and videos especially Shirley Temple movies. She was a homemaker whom loved to have family always around.
Besides her parents, Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Harry J. Gattone, Sr. in 1997 and her beloved grandson, Jason G. Rabbitz in 2003.
She is survived by her loving children, Harry J. Gattone, Jr. (Pat) of Middlesex, James V. Gattone (Cindy) of Phillipsburg and Linda L. Rabbitz of Manville. Thelma is also survived by her siblings, Connie Amick of Dunellen and Billy Winn of Dunellen. She will be deeply missed by her dear grandchildren, Trica Ojeda, Tina Bastardo ( Jake), Tara Gattone, and James V. Gattone, Jr.(Marla), Brendan M. Gattone (Janet) and Pete J. Buttitta and also eleven great grandchildren.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020