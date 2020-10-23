1/
Thelma Geneva Gillette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Geneva Gillette

Fords - Thelma Geneva Gillette, 97, of Fords, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Gillette, who predeceased her in 1998 after 52 years of marriage. Loving mother of Linda Harris, Carolyn Gillette, Robert Gillette and wife Colleen and Renee Kaufman and husband Kenneth. Cherished grandmother of Brian Harris, David Chapman, Christine Kaufman and Richard Kaufman. Thelma is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved caretaker, Laverne Phillips and her family, who loved and cared for her for the past nine years. A devoted member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, she sang as alto in their choir for many years. Thelma was greatly involved with many of the school activities, including the parochial school lunches. An avid world traveler, she loved the ocean and the beach. Thelma also loved vegetable gardening and keeping a clean house and was a voracious reader, as she loved to read the Bible daily and frequented the library. Thelma enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home in Fords. Cremation services are private and she will be interred with her husband on Christmas at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 28 S. Fourth Street, Fords, NJ 08863. Memories and Condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
25
Interment
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved