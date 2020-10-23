Thelma Geneva Gillette
Fords - Thelma Geneva Gillette, 97, of Fords, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Gillette, who predeceased her in 1998 after 52 years of marriage. Loving mother of Linda Harris, Carolyn Gillette, Robert Gillette and wife Colleen and Renee Kaufman and husband Kenneth. Cherished grandmother of Brian Harris, David Chapman, Christine Kaufman and Richard Kaufman. Thelma is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved caretaker, Laverne Phillips and her family, who loved and cared for her for the past nine years. A devoted member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, she sang as alto in their choir for many years. Thelma was greatly involved with many of the school activities, including the parochial school lunches. An avid world traveler, she loved the ocean and the beach. Thelma also loved vegetable gardening and keeping a clean house and was a voracious reader, as she loved to read the Bible daily and frequented the library. Thelma enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home in Fords. Cremation services are private and she will be interred with her husband on Christmas at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 28 S. Fourth Street, Fords, NJ 08863. Memories and Condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com