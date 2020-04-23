|
Thelma M. Andrascik
Woodbridge - Thelma M. Andrascik passed of natural causes on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home in Woodbridge. She was 92 years old.
Born in Scranton, PA, she resided in Woodbridge for most of her life.
Mrs. Andrascik was employed with the Woodbridge Township Board of Education as a secretary in the personnel department for 20 years before retiring in 1990.
She was an active parishioner of Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge, where she was a long-time member of The Altar-Rosary Society and the St. James PTA. Thelma was a supporter of both the Saint James School and food pantry. She was also a member of the A.A.R.P., Woodbridge Chapter and an honorary member of the Woodbridge Lions Club. She volunteered at Woodbridge Developmental Center, Roosevelt Hospital, NJ Veterans Home at Menlo Park and local elementary school libraries.
Mrs. Andrascik was predeceased by her parents, Wilbert and Venus Thomas Lorsong; and a sister, Florence Landstrom.
Surviving are her loving husband of 69 years, Ernest Andrascik; sister Mildred Kutcher and her husband Gilman of Fords; daughters, Christine Dworak of Woodbridge and Diane Hoffman and her husband Paul of Edison; sons Joseph Andrascik and his wife, Jill, of Clifton Park, NY, Ernest Andrascik, Jr. of Stockton, NJ and Michael Andrascik and his wife, Teri, of Middletown, NJ. Thelma was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Michael, Julie, Elizabeth, Mark, Mike, Meagan, Tyler, Carly, Hope, Ashlynn, Christopher and Paige; and five great grandchildren Eden, Annabelle, Katherine, Aubrey and Jonathan.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com). Interment was in St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge. The family will hold a memorial Mass at Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge when the current Covid-19 pandemic is under control.
Contributions to Saint James Catholic Church Altar-Rosary Society, 148 Grenville Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Thelma's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020