Thelma Mae Booker
Port St. Lucie, FL - Thelma Mae Booker, 92, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on December 28, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1927 in New Brunswick to the late Ruth Scruggs and Lester Scruggs. Mrs. Booker grew up in Metuchen and resided in Somerset for many years. She was a long-time member of Sharon Baptist Church in New Brunswick, NJ.
On February 23, 1957, she married Benjamin F. Booker, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2009. They were married for 52 years.
In 1989, Mrs. Booker retired from Franklin Township Public Schools and had previous employment at the Henry Heidi Candy Company and also at Squibb Pharmaceuticals, currently known as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. She also valued volunteerism as treasurer of Girl Scout Troop 1367 in Somerset, NJ, in the 1960s and '70s.
Mrs. Booker is survived by seven children: Linda C. Gamble of Somerset, NJ; Robert H. Adams (Stephanie) of Port St. Lucie, FL; Kim M. Martin (Stanley) of Port St. Lucie, FL; Benjamin F. Booker, Jr. (Andrea) of Kendall Park, NJ; Karl L. Booker (Cynthia) of Twinsburg, OH; Francis B. Parham (Samuel) of St. Petersburg, FL and Jacquelyn B. Hill (Wayne) of Petersburg, VA.
Also, surviving are 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren and 3 great, great-great-grandchildren. Surviving sisters-in-law include Mrs. Ann Scruggs of Buford, GA, Mrs. Ruth L. Hailstock of Atlantic City, NJ, Mrs. Bertha Booker of Petersburg, VA, Mrs. Valerie Harris of Chesterfield, VA., and Mrs. Gloria Scruggs in Jacksonville, FL.
A funeral service in memory of Thelma Booker will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 am (viewing time 10 am) at Sharon Baptist Church, 25 Howard Street, New Brunswick, NJ, with Pastor and Rev. Conway C. Johnson, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park Cemetery, 1800 Lincoln Highway (Rt.27), North Brunswick, NJ. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Services in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020