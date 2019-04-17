|
Thelma (Zucker) Sherman
Deerfield Beach, FL - Mrs. Thelma (Zucker) Sherman, 91, passed away at her residence in Deerfield Beach. She was born in Newark, NJ and had lived in Edison before moving to Deerfield Beach 20 years ago.
Thelma was employed as an Administrative Assistant with the Department of History at Rutgers University until her retirement during the 1990s.
She enjoyed playing Mahjong with her friends. Thelma was a very outgoing and social person with many friends.
Predeceased by her parents Abe and Sophie Zucker, her husband Benjamin and her son Bruce, she was a wonderful and caring mother to Dr. Glenn Sherman and his wife Susan, a cherished grandmother to Nicole Sherman and her fiancé Leonard Walsh and Michael Sherman, dear sister to Marshall Zucker.
Graveside service will take place at 12:30 pm at the Beth Israel Cemetery, 1 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge, NJ on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Arrangements are under the care of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019