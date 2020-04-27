|
Theodore A. Elgard
Raritan - 74, died April 25, 2020. Theodore (Ted) was born in Somerville and was a lifelong resident of Raritan. He worked in the family business, Elgard Movers. He then was employed by DR Kenyon & Son for many years, followed by employment as a gas attendant at Santilies, Bradley Gardens, which he retired from, in 2013. He resided at the Rehab At River's Edge Nursing Home. Theodore will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Elgard, his brother Westley Elgard and sister Marsha Elgard.
Surviving are his brother Craig Elgard with his wife Debbie and Edward Elgard with his wife Susan. Also, his beloved nieces and nephews, Michael Elgard and wife Carla, April Williams and husband John, Joseph Elgard, Jessica Kammerer and husband Steve, and Megan Elgard. Also, his great nephews, Timothy, Kevin, Kane and Logan.
Services will be private at Lake Nelson Memorial Park in Piscataway. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. To send condolences to the family visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020