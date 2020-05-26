Services
Resources
Theodore A. Jankowski

Theodore A. Jankowski Obituary
Theodore A. Jankowski

Manville - 64, died May 24, 2020. Al (as he was known by friends & family) entered into eternal life on May 24th, 2020 in his home with loving family by his side. Born in Somerville NJ, son of the late Theodore and Tibitha Jankowski.

He was a graduate of Bridgewater West High School and had attended Franchonice college of New Hampshire.

He retired after 30+ years of employment at General Motors Corporation in Linden NJ where he was an active member of UAW Local 595.

He was an avid fisherman and a past member of the Raritan Valley Bass Masters.

Besides his parents, Al was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Jankowski of Bridgewater and step brother Joseph Thomas of Maintain Top, PA.

He is survived by his loving wife of Amelia (Amy) Jankowski, a son, Sean Jankowski, stepdaughter Kerry Zisk, two step-granddaughters Sarah & Lauren Zisk, and a brother John Paul Jankowski Sr.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville.

Memorial contributions may be made in Al's name to the Adult Day Care Center of Somerset County (872 E Main St. Bridgewater Township, NJ 08807 | (908) 725-0068). To send condolences to the family, please visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from May 26 to May 27, 2020
