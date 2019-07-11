|
|
Theodore "Ted" C. Grossmann III
Lakewood - Theodore "Ted" C. Grossmann III, age 75 of Lakewood passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune surrounded by his loving family. Born in Jersey City he had resided in Lakewood for 6 years and previously in Sayreville for 35 years. Before his retirement he was employed in Parking Enforcement by the Borough of South River Parking Authority for 15 years and formerly he was a Draftsman for AT & T in Bedminster for 33 years. He was a US Army Veteran, a former captain for the Sayreville Police Auxiliary for 35 years and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #53 in Middletown for 20 years.
He is predeceased by his parents Theodore Jr. and Winifred. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Maureen Rousseau Grossmann, his children and their spouses Bryan and Christine of East Brunswick and Jami and William Menture of Brick, his grandchildren Bradley and Katherine Grossmann and Kayla Menture, his brothers and sister-in-laws John and Priscilla Grossmann and Robert and Barbara Grossmann all of Old Bridge, his sister-in-laws Francene Rousseau and Carolyn Salzano and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 8:15am Saturday from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a 9am Mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday from 5pm to 9pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Theodore's name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 . Letters of condolence, completed arrangements and directions can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 11, 2019