Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Theodore H. Fahrenholz Jr.

Theodore H. Fahrenholz, Jr.

Milltown - Theodore H. Fahrenholz, Jr. died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home in Milltown. He was 95.

Born in Milltown to the late Theodore H. Fahrenholz, Sr. and Mae (Harris) Fahrenholz he was a lifelong Milltown resident. He was a butcher for A & P Supermarket in Kendall Park for 32 years before retiring in 1982.

Mr. Fahrenholz served in the United States Army during World War II as part of the 542nd Parachute Battalion. He was a member of the 11th Airborne Division Association, the 82nd Airborne Division Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Clark Moetz Post #2319 in Milltown.

He attended Conklin United Methodist Church in South River. He was a member of the Milltown Lodge #294 F. and A.M. where he served as Past Master and the Raritan Americus Lodge #61 in Perth Amboy.

His wife Christina E. (Lechner) Fahrenholz died in 2011. Surviving are his daughter Claire L. Koval of Milltown; his sister Joyce Latchar of Scotch Plains; his brother Robert Fahrenholz of Scotch Plains; four grandchildren - Paul and Christine Koval of Philadelphia, Jaime and Mark Mantone of Milltown, Jon Koval of Canaan, Maine and Marisa and Tom Pirro of Milltown; and eleven great grandchildren - Mark, Michael, Brynn, Jenna, Chase, Benjamin, Abigail, Tegan, Toni, Lili and Kyndall.

Visitation will be Sunday from 3 PM to 5 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday at Selover Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 20, 2019
