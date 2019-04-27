Services
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown
152 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-0151
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Theodore J. Kotter Obituary
Theodore J. Kotter

East Brunswick - Theodore J. Kotter of East Brunswick, NJ did pass away peacefully, surrounded by his family on April 25, 2019 at St. Peters Hospital. Born in New Brunswick , NJ and lifelong resident of East Brunswick, NJ. Theodore served in the United States Army in Vietnam in 1968 attaining the rank of E6; He received New Jersey Vietnam service medal and the New Jersey Distinguished service medal. Theodore drove a bus for New Jersey transit for 35 years and is a retired member of Brookview Volunteer Fire Company. He was a life member of the VFW and amalgamated transit union.

Theodore is survived by his Beloved wife of 55 years Barbara Kotter (nee Gold). Loving father to daughter Jennifer and son in law James Alston of Hamilton, NJ. Cherished uncle to Joseph Marguccio of Las Vegas, William Marguccio of New Brunswick, Kimberly Molinaro and her husband Anthony of Seaside Heights. Dear Brother of Joseph of St Pauls, NC, Robert and Fred both of East Brunswick. Fond friend to Nancy and Michael Duffy, Marlene Wright.

Friend may visit on Sunday April 28, 2018 from 2-4 & 7-9 at Bronson and Guthlein Funeral Home 152 North Main Street Milltown, NJ 08850

Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday April 29, 2019 10:00am at Bronson and Guthlein Funeral Home followed by interment at Holy Cross Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly request donations be made to the Foundation.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019
