Theodore Klouser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Klouser

Edison - Theodore William Klouser, 74, of Edison, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at RWJ University Hospital, New Brunswick.

Born in Ashland, PA, he resided in Edison for many years.

Teddy served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 3117. He was an auto mechanic before becoming an electrician and working for Klouser Electric for 20 years.

Surviving is his wife of 12 years, Debra Klouser; two sons, Theodore Klouser Jr. and Jamie Klouser; stepdaughter, Gina Volpone of North Brunswick; three brothers, David Klouser of Edison, Harold Klouser and his wife, Catherine, of Edison, and Roger Klouser and his wife, Robin, of Brick.

Arrangements were made by Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen (costello-runyon.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved