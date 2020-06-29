Theodore Klouser
Edison - Theodore William Klouser, 74, of Edison, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at RWJ University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Born in Ashland, PA, he resided in Edison for many years.
Teddy served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 3117. He was an auto mechanic before becoming an electrician and working for Klouser Electric for 20 years.
Surviving is his wife of 12 years, Debra Klouser; two sons, Theodore Klouser Jr. and Jamie Klouser; stepdaughter, Gina Volpone of North Brunswick; three brothers, David Klouser of Edison, Harold Klouser and his wife, Catherine, of Edison, and Roger Klouser and his wife, Robin, of Brick.
Arrangements were made by Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen (costello-runyon.com).
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.