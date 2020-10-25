Theodore M. Hanko
Piscataway - Theodore M. Hanko, 88, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick just a week after his sixty-fourth wedding anniversary to Marian (Schreefer) Hanko. Born and raised in the Bound Brook Heights section of Piscataway to the late Anthony and Mary (Pietrczak) Hanko, Teddy has been a lifelong resident of the township.
An honorably discharged veteran of the United States Navy, Teddy served his country during the Korean War. For over forty years, Teddy was a Machinist for Lockheed Electronics and for many of the Christmas parties, he enjoyed playing Santa Claus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing down the shore and skiing, but above all things, the time spent at "The Farm" with all of his loving family was the thing he enjoyed doing the most. He was a true handyman having a love for helping others.
His quick wit and always joking around will be missed by all those that knew him. He belonged to the American Legion John W. Lupu Memorial Post 306 of Middlesex, Deutscher Club of Clark,a Charter Member of the River Road Rescue Squad and was active with the Piscataway Senior Citizens Club.
An original member of St. Frances Cabrini Roman Catholic Church in Piscataway, he has dedicated countless hours to his faith and community.
Predeceased by his siblings; Helen, Stella, Jenny, Joseph and Lillian, Teddy leaves behind his wife Marian, sister Christina Hanko and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many friends and their children who referred to him as "Uncle Teddy."
