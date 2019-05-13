Services
Countryside Funeral Home - Three Bridges
724 Route 202 North PO Box 431
Three Bridges, NJ 08887
(908) 782-2121
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home
724 Route 202, North
Three Bridges, NJ
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Countryside Funeral Home
724 Route 202, North
Three Bridges, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:45 AM
Countryside Funeral Home
724 Route 202, North
Three Bridges, NJ
Liturgy
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Magdalen de Pazzi Roman Catholic Church
105 Mine Street
Flemington, NJ
- - Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202, North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 on Wednesday, May 15th from 5-9 p.m. and Thursday, May 16th from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

Funeral services will begin on Thursday, 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral liturgy at 10:30 a.m. at St. Magdalen de Pazzi Roman Catholic Church, 105 Mine Street, Flemington, NJ. Ted will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ted's memory to: Stein Hospice, 49 Veronica Avenue, Somerset, NJ 08873 or the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad, www.frfars.org, (908) 782-6103. To send condolences to the family, please sign the online guest book at www.CountrysideFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on May 13, 2019
