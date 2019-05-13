|
|
Theodore Nicholas "Ted" Torchy
- - Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202, North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 on Wednesday, May 15th from 5-9 p.m. and Thursday, May 16th from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
Funeral services will begin on Thursday, 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral liturgy at 10:30 a.m. at St. Magdalen de Pazzi Roman Catholic Church, 105 Mine Street, Flemington, NJ. Ted will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ted's memory to: Stein Hospice, 49 Veronica Avenue, Somerset, NJ 08873 or the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad, www.frfars.org, (908) 782-6103. To send condolences to the family, please sign the online guest book at www.CountrysideFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on May 13, 2019