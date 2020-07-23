Theodore (Ted) R. Viater, 87, of Woodbridge, NJ, passed away at his home on July 21, 2020. Born in 1933 and raised in Carteret, NJ, Ted had resided in Woodbridge since 2001.
In 1952, Ted enlisted in the United States Air Force (USAF) and after specialized training was designated a Special Agent with the Office of Special Investigations (OSI), the investigative and intelligence gathering arm of the USAF and Department of Defense. He spent three years with the occupation forces in Germany functioning in that capacity.
Ted continued his education under the GI Bill and in 1962 earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Rutgers University. In 1963, he was appointed to his dream job as a Special Agent with the FBI assigned first to the New Orleans office, then Atlanta, and afterwards to the Department of Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA, New York, and Newark. Ted spent his career of 21 years conducting investigations of all manners of criminal activity within the Federal jurisdiction of the FBI as well as those matters involving Foreign Counter-Intelligence. In addition to his core assignment of Special Agent, Ted was a Divisional Training Coordinator, a qualified police instructor in firearms and defensive tactics, and served as the FBI's representative to the NJ Police Training Commission. When the FBI adopted the SWAT concept, Ted served as a team member in both New York and Newark, and then as the Newark Division's SWAT Coordinator responsible for training and oversight of team members in firearms, team tactics and specialized paramilitary capabilities unique to the SWAT mission. In 1980, Ted became a Supervisory Special Agent of the Division's Special Operations Squad. He also took particular pride in becoming an expert marksman and is a member of the FBI's Possible Club.
Following his retirement from the FBI in 1984, Ted was hired by Merck & Co. Inc. as Director of Corporate Security. He was responsible for oversight of security practices and programs at worldwide sites of Merck and its subsidiaries, conducting internal investigations of employee misfeasance and drug counterfeiting, as well as safeguarding proprietary information. Instrumental in establishing corporate policies on crisis management, executive protection, and insider trading, Ted was twice presented with the Chairman's Award for outstanding contributions to the best interests of Merck's corporation.
In retirement, Ted pursued his interests in reading, history, woodworking, and travel with a special fondness for trips to the beautiful Gulf of Mexico in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Ted expressed his love of music by playing piano, performing in the acapella group, Epiphany, and as a long-time tenor in his church choir.
Teddy will be remembered by family and friends as a lifelong learner, an accomplished public speaker, generous to a fault, no truer friend, and a perfectionist at all he attempted. He was designated a genuine Honorable Kentucky Colonel, possessed a quick wit and told a great joke. He was a good man, a real gentleman, and a classy guy.
Ted is survived by his soul mate and life partner of 20 years, Donna Heffernan; cherished daughter, Leslie Payne and husband, Jim; beloved son, Daniel Viater and grandson, Zachery Payne; dear sister, Jean Romanowski; loving nephew, Chris Romanowski, and wife, Beth, and great-nieces, Stephanie and Sara; as well as many other dear family members and valued friends.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated for Mr. Viater on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Society of Former Special Agents of FBI, Inc.. General Scholarship Fund https://socxfbi.org/donations/donate.asp?id=6305
in Mr. Viater's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
At some future date, his family will hold a memorial service for Ted at St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge, followed by a Celebration of Life event when everyone will be able to gather and share their fond memories and love for him.