1/
Theresa C. Mackiewicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa C. Mackiewicz

Holmdel - Theresa C. Mackiewicz, 87, resident of the Willows at Holmdel, passed away November 21, 2020. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY before wedding and moving to Carteret, NJ to start her family.. Theresa was employed as secretary for trucking and accounting firms before retiring as an accounting clerk at Supermarkets General Corp.

Theresa will be lovingly remembered for her lifelong devotion to her family and their happiness. She is predeceased by her parents, Caroline Miller of Monticello, NY, and William Funk of Long Island. Surviving are her children, Kenneth Mackiewicz and his wife Maria of Doylestown, PA; Laurie Ann Mackiewicz of Old Bridge, NJ, and Diane Miele and her husbandKenny of Hazlet, NJ. Theresa also leaves five grandchildren - Vincent and Daniel Miele as well as Noah, Hannah, and Ella Mackiewicz.

Memorial services will be private - condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.oldbridgefh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Feeding America at supportfeedingamerica.org/gift

Arrangements entrusted to Old Bridge Funeral Home






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 607-9500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Old Bridge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved