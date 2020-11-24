Theresa C. Mackiewicz
Holmdel - Theresa C. Mackiewicz, 87, resident of the Willows at Holmdel, passed away November 21, 2020. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY before wedding and moving to Carteret, NJ to start her family.. Theresa was employed as secretary for trucking and accounting firms before retiring as an accounting clerk at Supermarkets General Corp.
Theresa will be lovingly remembered for her lifelong devotion to her family and their happiness. She is predeceased by her parents, Caroline Miller of Monticello, NY, and William Funk of Long Island. Surviving are her children, Kenneth Mackiewicz and his wife Maria of Doylestown, PA; Laurie Ann Mackiewicz of Old Bridge, NJ, and Diane Miele and her husbandKenny of Hazlet, NJ. Theresa also leaves five grandchildren - Vincent and Daniel Miele as well as Noah, Hannah, and Ella Mackiewicz.
Memorial services will be private - condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.oldbridgefh.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Feeding America at supportfeedingamerica.org/gift
