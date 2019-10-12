|
Theresa C. Mathiasen
Edison - Theresa C. Mathiasen, 92, of Edison, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her home. Born in Perth Amboy, she resided in Edison since 1951.
She was a secretary for the Raritan Valley Bus Company in Edison, for 30 years.
She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Mathiasen (D.2001) and her son, Dennis Mathiasen (D.1979), her son-in-law, Anthony Bruno (D.2009), and two sisters, Emily Pepe and Angelina Buckland. Surviving are her children, Diane Bruno of Edison, Janice Kollmar and her husband William of Sterling, and Elaine Karwecki and her husband Richard, of Waretown; three grandchildren, Vincent Bruno, Jennifer Ziolkowski, and Amy Bruno; five great grandchildren, Cooper, Sophia, Ella, Anthony and Ava.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6-8pm, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave.(Rt.27), Metuchen (Costello-runyon.com). A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10:00am, at Our Lady of Peach Catholic Church, Amboy Ave., Fords. Burial of cremains will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Our Lady of Peace Church, PO Box 69, Fords, NJ 08863.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019