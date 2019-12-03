Resources
Theresa Carol Prenenski

Theresa Carol Prenenski Obituary
Theresa Carol Prenenski

Bridgewater - Theresa Carol Prenenski, 67, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Viewing will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 8:45am on Friday, December 6, 2019 followed by a 9:30am funeral liturgy at St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Raritan.

Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ.

Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
