Services
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Theresa Cheesman Obituary
Theresa Cheesman

Woodbridge - Theresa M. Cheesman, 96 of Woodbridge passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home.

Born in Jersey City, Theresa was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge Township and was a member of St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Theresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who dedicated her life to her family, especially her siblings. She adored her grandson and enjoyed his vocal and dramatic performances.

Theresa was predeceased by her husband in 1989, Edward R. Cheesman as well as six siblings, Connie Warnersbach, Felix Galasso, Mildred Catlin, Angie Roscoe, Marie Kitrell and Dolores Fitzgerald. Surviving are her children, Russell Cheesman and his wife Sherry, Cheryl LoGrande and her husband Anthony L.; grandson, Anthony E. LoGrande as well as two brothers, Louis and Richard Galasso and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 followed by a 10:30am Mass of Resurrection at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in North Brunswick.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Theresa may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 1, 2019
