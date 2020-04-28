Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Theresa Clara Orlowicz

Theresa Clara Orlowicz Obituary
Theresa Clara Orlowicz

South Amboy - Theresa Clara Orlowicz, age 89, of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Sunday April 26, 2020 at the Venetian Care & Rehabilitation Center in South Amboy. Born in Sayreville Theresa was a lifelong resident and a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. She was also employed at Brodsky's in South River and then the Garden State Fulfillment Center before her retirement.

She is predeceased by her parents Walter and Mary Orlowicz, her sisters Stephanie Orlowicz and Mary Blaszka. Surviving is her brother Edward Orlowicz, her niece Bernadine with her husband Harry Pachkowski and many great nieces and nephews. To honor Theresa's memory, a memorial service will be offered at a later date. In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations in Theresa's name be made to Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church, 225 MacArthur Ave Sayreville NJ 08872.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St. Sayreville New Jersey, 08872. Letters of condolence can be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
