Services
Martin Funeral Home
1761 Rt. 31
Clinton, NJ 08809
(908) 735-7180
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Blaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Eileen Blaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Eileen Blaney Obituary
Theresa Eileen Blaney

Annandale - Theresa Eileen Blaney, age 86 of Annandale, N.J., formerly of St. Petersburg, FL and Somerset, N.J. passed away peacefully at her daughter Geri's home on June 26, 2019. Eileen was predeceased by her beloved husband Francis in 1982 and baby grandson Timothy M. Gibbons.

Eileen is survived by her five children, John Blaney (Teresa), Joanne Tallmadge (Jeffrey), Brian Blaney (Diane), Geri Gibbons and Eileen Gross (Dale). Also surviving are her adored grandchildren, Scott (Alicia), Meredith (Erik), Christopher (Krystle), Dana (Paul), Tommy (Nicholas), Dennis (Tori), Michael, Erin, Connor and Paige, four great grandchildren, and two great granddaughters on the way.

As per Eileen's wishes, arrangements are private. Her children will host a memorial luncheon shortly for friends and family to celebrate her life. Words of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martinfh.com. Arrangements were under the care of Martin Funeral Home, Clinton NJ.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Martin Funeral Home
Download Now