Middlesex - Theresa G. Maxcy, 87, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Libecki, Theresa was one of five children. She was born in Milwaukee, WI and lived in Dunellen before moving to Middlesex 60 years ago. She worked for the Bound Brook Board of Education and then later went to work for the Middlesex Recreation and Senior Center as a bus driver. She was a faithful communicant, Eucharistic Minister and Altar Rosary Society Member of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church in Middlesex. She was a life time member of the Middlesex Rescue Squad, member of the "Red Hats Club" and enjoyed traveling and camping with her family. Her husband, Paul P. Maxcy(2017) and son, Peter Maxcy (1963), predeceased her. She is survived by her beloved children, Michael Maxcy and wife, Michele of Lebanon, Thomas Maxcy and wife, Joan of Phillips-burg, Patricia Liscovitz and husband, John of Kernersville, NC, Kelly Moran and husband, Steve of Middlesex, Paul Maxcy of Middlesex, Catherine Maxcy of PA; 14 grandchildren, Amber (Tony), Michael (Nicole), Peter, Thomas, Megan, Patrick, John Paul, Kevin (Bethany), Rosanne, Samuel, Steven Glen, Juliet, Samantha, Paul; 11 great-grandchildren, Sara, Ryanne, Jessica, Peyton, Lucas, Harper, Karson, Greyson, Miles, Jameson, and Charlotte; and a brother, Dennis Libecki and wife, Pat of Menomonee, WI. Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 PM Mon-day, November 16, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will begin with a prayer 8:30 AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 AM Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church in Middlesex. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.









