Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Ahlborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Jane Ahlborn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Jane Ahlborn Obituary
Theresa Jane Ahlborn (nee Vernoia) of Somerville, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2020. She was 92 years old. Married in 1953, Theresa was the beloved wife of William Gerard Ahlborn to whom she was happily married for 66 years. Born on January 28, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Frank and Angelina Vernoia. Theresa was a graduate of St. Edmund High School in Sheepshead Bay. She worked as a stenographer at the Brooklyn Museum, before leaving to joyously raise five children. She enjoyed counted cross stitch and was an active member of Project Linus - crocheting blankets for children in need. Theresa also volunteered with the Pressing Ministry at Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville, NJ, where she was a dedicated parishioner for 57 years. Theresa loved music, especially country and marching band music. She enjoyed the garden club and watching and feeding the birds in the backyard. Theresa also had fun using her iPhone. She enjoyed texting with her children, family and friends always selecting just the right emoji. She will be remembered as a kind, generous and loving woman who loved to laugh, share a smile, and always saw the best in the people and the world around her.

Theresa is survived by her husband, William (Bill); her son William Jr. and his wife, Leslie; son Michael; daughters Mary Jane Brophy and her husband, Bill and Dorothy Gonzalez and her husband, Bill; and her daughter-in-law, Linda; as well as grandchildren, Melissa, Daniel and Elizabeth. She was predeceased by her son, James.

In remembrance of Theresa, and in lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 35 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876

www.immaculateconception.org/giving.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -