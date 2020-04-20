|
Theresa Jane Ahlborn (nee Vernoia) of Somerville, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2020. She was 92 years old. Married in 1953, Theresa was the beloved wife of William Gerard Ahlborn to whom she was happily married for 66 years. Born on January 28, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Frank and Angelina Vernoia. Theresa was a graduate of St. Edmund High School in Sheepshead Bay. She worked as a stenographer at the Brooklyn Museum, before leaving to joyously raise five children. She enjoyed counted cross stitch and was an active member of Project Linus - crocheting blankets for children in need. Theresa also volunteered with the Pressing Ministry at Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville, NJ, where she was a dedicated parishioner for 57 years. Theresa loved music, especially country and marching band music. She enjoyed the garden club and watching and feeding the birds in the backyard. Theresa also had fun using her iPhone. She enjoyed texting with her children, family and friends always selecting just the right emoji. She will be remembered as a kind, generous and loving woman who loved to laugh, share a smile, and always saw the best in the people and the world around her.
Theresa is survived by her husband, William (Bill); her son William Jr. and his wife, Leslie; son Michael; daughters Mary Jane Brophy and her husband, Bill and Dorothy Gonzalez and her husband, Bill; and her daughter-in-law, Linda; as well as grandchildren, Melissa, Daniel and Elizabeth. She was predeceased by her son, James.
In remembrance of Theresa, and in lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 35 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876
www.immaculateconception.org/giving.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020