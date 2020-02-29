Services
Theresa Judson Obituary
Theresa Judson

New Brunswick - Theresa Judson, age 75, of South River, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick. Born in South River, Theresa was a parishioner of Corpus Christi Church where she taught CCD. She was also a pharmacy tech at Rite Aid in South River.

Theresa is predeceased by her parents Stanley and Emily Wieczorek, her brothers Edmund, Leon and Charles Wieczorek and her son-in-law Blair Gillish. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Surviving is her loving husband Harry Judson Jr. and her sister Lillian Spina. Also surviving are her children, Stanley with his wife Beth Judson, Valerie Judson with her husband Wayne Goodridge, Laurelee Judson, Cherylee with her husband Matthew Melcher and her grandsons, Christopher and Evan Judson.

A Funeral Mass is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3rd 10am at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church in South River with a burial to follow at St Mary's Cemetery in East Brunswick.

Calling hours will be Monday from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River.

Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
