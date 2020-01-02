|
Theresa Lillian MacGillivray
Theresa Lillian MacGillivray (age 91) passed into eternal life on January 1, 2020 with family by her side. Theresa (Nanny/Terry) born on Prince Edward Island, Canada to James and Mary (O'Brien) Aylward, and raised on the family farm, lived in New Jersey for the last 62 years.
Her life was filled by faith, family and friends. She enjoyed card playing, dancing, gardening and laughter. Retired from Baker and Taylor. She was an accomplished home cook and a supporter of local food pantries. Theresa was a generous and loving Mother, Aunt, Grand and Great Grandmother who would do anything for her family and friends.
Surviving are her daughters Ann Louise Reuben (Ron), Susan Salotti (Don); her sons Donald (Kathy), Richard and Ronald(Kathleen); her grandchildren Erin Vaive (Ron), Heather, Caroline and Elizabeth MacGillivray, Mark and Donald Salotti (Mandy); her great granddaughter Rylee Vaive; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by grandson, James; husband, Angus and her three sisters and two brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 AM on Saturday, January 4th, at the Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville. Interment will take place at a later date on Prince Edward Island.
Visiting hours are from 5-8 PM on Friday, January 3rd, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bridgeway Care Center for their care. Memorial donations may be made in Theresa's memory to Immaculate Conception Church, 35 Mountain Ave., Somerville, NJ 08876
Published in Courier News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020