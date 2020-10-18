Theresa Louise D'Aconti
Middlesex - Theresa Louise (Melillo) D'Aconti, 87, passed away at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born in Boonton to the late Anthony and Louise Melillo, Theresa moved to Newark in 1954. She resided in Montville until 1962 where she settled to raise her family in Middlesex, living in the same home since.
Theresa retired from Hamamatsu Corporation in Piscataway where she worked as an electronic technician manufacturing electronic tubes. Prior to, she worked at Pharmacia and Burroughs Corp. Up until her death, she would always talk about how she loved her job and wished she could still be working.
If Theresa was not with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she could often be found at Quick Chek getting her morning coffee and daily scratch offs. She enjoyed playing 500 Rummy, Trivia Pursuit or watching old movies on her iPad. Theresa had a love for gardening and taking care of her lawn. FaceTiming and talking on the phone with her family frequently throughout each day was always something she cherished.
Her sense of humor and quick wit will be missed by all that knew her. She was a friendly, funny person who could strike up a conversation with anyone she met, offering advice to anyone who asked and always wanted to know the details of your day.
The last of fourteen siblings, Theresa leaves behind her loving family; daughters Michelle Sommer and her husband Marty of Newtown, PA and Susan Miglis and her husband Donald of Milford, son Rocky D'Aconti of Succasunna as well as her grandchildren; Shawn and Jared Sommer, Emily and Elizabeth Miglis, Nick D'Aconti and his wife Anna, Michelle Piscitelli and her husband Anthony, and Rocky D'Aconti. She will also be missed dearly by her great-grandchildren; Nico and Anastasia D'Aconti, Anthony and soon-to-be Giovanni Piscitelli as well as numerous close friends and family members.
Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 with a closing religious service to begin at 7:30 pm. At the request of the family, cremation will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
