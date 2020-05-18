|
|
Theresa M. Janeski
Somerset - Theresa M. Janeski, 93, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Spring Hills Assisted Living in Somerset, NJ.
Mrs. Janeski was born July 31, 1926 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to the late Peter and Freda (Buzad) Abdalla. She relocated to Somerset after marrying Frederick Janeski in 1956.
Theresa was a longtime parishioner of the Catholic Community of St. Matthias. Her working career included lab technician, office work, medical transcriber, real estate and babysitter for her grandchildren. She was an accomplished pianist and received great joy from teaching piano lessons for many years. Theresa was a wonderful hostess and enjoyed when family and friends visited her home. She loved gardening and always took visitors around her yard to look at flowers and plants. She loved food and her Lebanese heritage. Her Christmastime Lebanese macaroon cookies remain legendary in the family! Above all, Theresa loved her family, especially spending time with her children and grandchildren, who loved her thin pancakes and scrambled eggs!
Mrs. Janeski was predeceased by her loving husband, Frederick, in 2010; her brothers, George, Jimmy, and Sarkis Adballa; and her sisters, Elsie Bard, Catherine Driebe and Helen Petillo.
She is survived by her daughter, Freda Russo, and her husband Phillip of Somerset, her son, Mark Janeski of Florida, and her sister Mary Barrood of Somerset. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Erica Adubato and her husband Mike; Amy, Danielle, and Rebecca Russo; Mark Janeski, Jr. and Kayleigh Smith and her husband Adam.
Funeral services will be private under the care and direction of the Gleason Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020