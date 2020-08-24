Theresa Mary Kovacs
Ligonier - Theresa Mary Kovacs (nee Torok), 92, of Ligonier, passed away on August 18, 2020 in the presence of her family. She was born and raised in New Brunswick, NJ where she met her beloved husband Rev. Albert W. Kovacs. She served quitely at his side through 62 years of Christian Ministry at numerous churches in PA and NJ until his death in 2016. She is also preceded in death by her parents John and Theresa Refi Torok, sister Rose, and brothers John and Joseph.
She is survived by her three children; John Kovacs, Dr. James Kovacs (Diana), Jean Kovacs, four grandchildren; Erin Watson, Holly Adams (Wes), Christina and Caroline Kovacs. Four great grandchildren; Esa Huggins-Watson, Hazel, Wesley and Laszlo Adams. A sister in-law Marguerite Gross.
A post covid celebration of life will be held at a later date when all can be safe.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main Street, Ligonier was in charge of arrangements.
.