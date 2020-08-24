1/1
Theresa Mary Kovacs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Mary Kovacs

Ligonier - Theresa Mary Kovacs (nee Torok), 92, of Ligonier, passed away on August 18, 2020 in the presence of her family. She was born and raised in New Brunswick, NJ where she met her beloved husband Rev. Albert W. Kovacs. She served quitely at his side through 62 years of Christian Ministry at numerous churches in PA and NJ until his death in 2016. She is also preceded in death by her parents John and Theresa Refi Torok, sister Rose, and brothers John and Joseph.

She is survived by her three children; John Kovacs, Dr. James Kovacs (Diana), Jean Kovacs, four grandchildren; Erin Watson, Holly Adams (Wes), Christina and Caroline Kovacs. Four great grandchildren; Esa Huggins-Watson, Hazel, Wesley and Laszlo Adams. A sister in-law Marguerite Gross.

A post covid celebration of life will be held at a later date when all can be safe.

McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main Street, Ligonier was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved