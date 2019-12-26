|
Theresa Mary Primerano
Monroe Township - Theresa Mary Primerano (Terry), 82, of Monroe Township, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the home of her daughter surrounded by a loving and adoring family and embraced by the Christmas spirit.
Theresa was born and raised in Marion Heights, Pennsylvania as a true coal miner's daughter. She moved to Rahway, New Jersey shortly after being married, then to Port Reading where she raised her family. At this time she became "Terry" to her friends in NJ. Terry began work at McDonald's Corporation when her children became school age, eventually becoming a manager at the Avenel, New Jersey location. Many of her co-workers became her very dear friends. Her golden years brought her to The Stonebridge Community, in Monroe Township, where she became the nucleus of her new community and cultivated many new friendships for the final ten years of her life
Terry enjoyed traveling and was especially fond of sandy beaches. She loved to bask in the sun and embraced its warmth. She enjoyed reading books and the challenge of jigsaw puzzles at home, as well as playing Left-Right-Center and Rummikub with her friends. She was always ready for a party or family gathering. She loved to be with people and everyone cherished their time with her.
Terry is survived by her husband of 64 years, Marshall, her daughter Debra and her Husband Tom Rice (Millstone Township), her son Mark and his wife Jane (Millstone Township), two sisters, Anna Marie Hutchko (Marion Heights, PA), and MaryAnn Daniels (Atlas, PA), three grandchildren KayLynn Rewerts, Michael Primerano and Anthony Rice, two bonus grandchildren Robert Rice and Kelly Decker, Great Grandchild Harper Avery Rewerts, and three bonus Great Grandchildren Liam and Abigail Rice and Annabel Decker, in addition to many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Terry's family invites her many friends and adoring extended family to her visitation from 5-9 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831. Funeral services will begin at 9am on Friday January 3, 2020 from the funeral home. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am on Friday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 436 Port Reading Avenue Port Reading, NJ. Mass will be followed by entombment at St. James Cemetery Mausoleum, Route 9, Woodbridge, NJ.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Terry's memory to either Ronald McDonald House - www.rmhc.org or - in support of children.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019