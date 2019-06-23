|
Theresa (Cardone) O'Donnell
Bound Brook, NJ - Theresa (Cardone) O'Donnell graduated from BBHS in 1954 before moving to Wisconsin. She passed at home in St. Francis, WI on May 24th with members of her adoptive family that included Robin and James Johnson, Nellie Bohn and her son Levi. Theresa was predeceased by her beloved daughter Noreen (Anthony) Jankowski, husband Joseph, and five brothers; is survived by Mary (Bill) Siets, John Cardone, and Cathrin Bombardier; and is interred in Wisconsin with her daughter and husband.
Published in Courier News on June 23, 2019