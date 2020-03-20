|
Theresa (Emily) Ondeyko
Theresa (Emily) Ondeyko, October 31, 1925 - March 18, 2020.
Theresa entered into eternal rest on March 18, 2020. She was born in Fords, NJ, where she spent the majority of her life. For the last 22 years she was a resident at a nursing home facility in Freehold, NJ. Theresa is survived by her nephew Dennis M. Ondeyko of South Florida, her niece, Linda Weinberg and her husband, Warren Weinberg of Edison, and a grand niece, Jessica Weinberg and her daughter, Victoria.
Condolences can be sent to Flynnfuneral.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords.
A memorial prayer service will be held at the Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodbridge, on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 am.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020