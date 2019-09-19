Services
Rossi Funeral Home
1937 Westfield Ave
Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
908 322 8038
Theresa Russo
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
1937 Westfield Ave
Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Scotch Plains, NJ
Piscataway - Theresa (Terry) Russo (nee Tullo) 83 of Piscataway died peacefully on Monday September 16, 2019.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday September 21, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scotch Plains. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery Piscataway. Visitation will be Friday September 20, 4-8pm at the Rossi Funeral Home 1937 Westfield Avenue Scotch Plains. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .

Theresa was born in Scotch Plains, NJ lived in Plainfield and settled to Piscataway in 1968. She was a long time communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway. Theresa worked as a Banker with Bank of America in Dunellen for 50 years. Theresa cherished time with her family, cooking, spending holidays together and family trips to Wildwood.

Terry is survived by her beloved husband Angelo W. "Russ" Jr., Loving children Robert W. and wife Danielle, Denise L. Martinowich and husband Peter, Cherished Grandchildren Brian, Laura, Kyle, Kallina and Kallista and caring sister Elizabeth Pear.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 19, 2019
