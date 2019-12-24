Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St Thomas The Apostle
Old Bridge, NJ
Theresa Rutch Obituary
Theresa Rutch

Old Bridge - Theresa Rutch, 84, of Old Bridge died Monday, December 23, 2019 at Madison Care Center in Matawan, NJ.

Theresa was born in 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. She is the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Lillian (Marcello) Gambaro. Theresa would always proudly say, "of all my occupations; my favorite job was being a mother". She will dearly be missed by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel Rutch in 2017.

She is survived by her sons: Michael, Joseph, and Paul; daughters: Dolores Adriance and Teresa Rutch, 7 grandchildren, Mary, Danny, Matthew, Sara, AJ, Zachary and Megan and great grandchildren Anthony and Dominic, also survived by her sister Mary Gambaro.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 am on Saturday, December 28 at St Thomas The Apostle, Old Bridge. Cremation will be private.

Calling hours will be Friday, December 27 from 4-7 PM at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to, "American Indian Sight Initiative Seva Foundation 1786 Fifth St, Berkeley, CA, 94710.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
