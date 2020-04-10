|
|
Theresa Salerno
Port Reading - Theresa Salerno, 57 of Port Reading passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home.
Born in Newark, Theresa resided in Roselle Park and most recently Port Reading and was employed as a secretary with Roselle Public School System as well as Aramark; being part of their kitchen staff. Theresa was also in a band, the Broken Angels along with her son as the lead guitarist.
Theresa was predeceased by her daughter, Theresa Jasmine Salerno. Surviving are her husband of 31 years, Wayne Salerno, Jr.; son, Wayne A. Salerno, III.; brother, Louis Spagnulo; sisters, Nancy and Louise Spagnulo along with a nephew, Louis Spagnulo and several nieces.
Funeral services and cremation will be private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020