East Brunswick - - THERESA (MELISSARI) SAVOIA passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 72.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she resided in Middletown and Hopatcong before relocating to East Brunswick 13 years ago.

Theresa was a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, Old Bridge.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 2019.

Theresa was an avid reader; she loved all types of history. She was a lifelong NY Yankee fan and enjoyed going to the games with her husband.

Surviving are her son, Joseph M. and his wife, Alison, of Parlin; daughter, Gina McCrea and her husband, Charles, of Parlin; brother, Frank Melissari and his wife, Karen, of Burlington; sisters, Rosemarie O'Mara of East Windsor, Madeline Meketa and her husband, Russell, and Eleanor Micale and her husband, Anthony, both of Staten Island, NY, and three grandchildren, Megan McCrea, Charles "CJ" Joseph McCrea, and Joseph David Savoia who she loved more than life itself.

Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit our "Tributes" page.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
