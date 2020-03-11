Services
Theresa Senna Obituary
Theresa Senna, 96 of Middlesex, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains. Born in Plainfield, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Cecilia Blazo. She lived in North Plainfield for 50 years with her predeceased husband Charles. She was a member of St. Lukes Catholic Church and was active in the Rosary Society and the Bingo work crew for many years. She was a legal secretary, homemaker and enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by four sons: Charles and wife Norma Jean, Richard and wife Kathy, Robert and wife Jody, and James and wife Nancy. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

All services are under the direction of the Sheenan Funeral Home and are private.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
